Isle ‘villages’ for homeless go far beyond tiny homes
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kauhale for the homeless come in a variety. Above, the U.S.VETS Kulia i ka Nu‘u kauhale opened Thursday in Waianae and implements an emergency bed program that addresses immediate shelter needs, food insecurities and access to care.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Puuhonua o Nene transitional shelter, seen in October in Kahului, is being used as transitional housing for Maui wildfire survivors.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018
The first kauhale developed since Josh Green took up his initiative as lieutenant governor is Kahauiki Village near Keehi Lagoon. Local businessman Duane Kurisu was the driving force behind the plan through his nonprofit aio Foundation.