Scoreboard – January 27, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Maryknoll,

6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: playoff for second place, ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Hawaii Baptist vs. University, 5 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; Mid-Pacific at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity III: Hawaiian Mission vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at La Pietra; Le Jardin at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I-AA: ‘Iolani at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

OIA girls Division I: Tournament.

Semifinals at McKinley, Campbell vs.

Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Mililani, 7:30 p.m. Fifth-Place Semifinals: Farrington at Kailua, 6 p.m.; Kalani at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls

Division I State Championships: first round, Moanalua vs. Hilo, 2:30 p.m. at Hilo Bayfront Stadium; Kaiser at Punahou,

3:30 p.m.; Campbell vs. Baldwin, 4 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium; Kapolei at Waipahu, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity I: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; University at Punahou,

6 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity II: Assets at Hanalani,

5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Damien, 6 p.m.;

Island Pacific at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: Single-Elimination

Tournament, Punahou at Kamehameha,

6 p.m; Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani, time/site TBD.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Damien at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Roosevelt at Kahuku;

Kaiser at Kaimuki; Kalani at Kalaheo;

Farrington at Moanalua; McKinley at Castle. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Kapolei at Leilehua; Campbell at Radford; Nanakuli at Waipahu; Aiea at Waialua; Waianae at Pearl City. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

SOCCER

OIA

Saturday

Boys

Division I

Championship

Mililani 2, Campbel 1, 2 OT

motiv8 foundation/hhsaa girls soccer championship

Division I

Today

G1—Campbell vs. Baldwin, 4 p.m.,

at War Memorial Stadium, Maui

G2—Kapolei at Waipahu, 6 p.m.

G3—Moanalua at Hilo, 2:30 p.m.

G3—Kaiser at Punahou, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Quarterfinals / all 3 p.m.

G5—G1 winner vs. #1 Kamehameha, Field 5

G6—G2 winner vs. #4 Waiakea, Field 6

G7—G3 winner vs. #2 Mililani, Field 7

G8—G4 winner vs. KS-Maui, Field 8

Friday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Main stadium

Semifinals

G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 5 p.m.

G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Main stadium

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Third place

Semifinal losers, 3 p.m., Field 16

Division II

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Wednesday

All 3 p.m.

G1—Pac-Five vs. Roosevelt, Field 5

G2-—Kailua vs. Waimea, Field 6

G3—Waialua vs. Aiea, Field 7

G4—Hawaii Prep vs. Radford, Field, 8

Thursday

Quarterfinals

All 3 p.m. unless noted

G7—G1 winner vs. #1 Kamehameha-Hawaii, Field, 15

G8—G2 winner vs. #4 Seabury, Field 16

G9—G3 winner vs. #2 Kauai, Field 17

G10—G4 winner vs. #3 Mid-Pacific, Field 18

Consolation

G5-—G1 loser vs. G2 loser, 1 p.m., Field 6

G6—G3 loser vs. G4 loser, 1 p.m., Field 7

Friday

Semifinals

At main stadium

G9 winner vs. G10 winner, 1 p.m.

G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 3 p.m.

Consolation semifinals

Matches, 3 p.m. at Field 17 and Field 18

Consolaton

G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 3 p.m., Field 7

Saturday

Championship

At main stadium

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Third place

Semifinal losers, 3 p.m., Field 18

Fifth place

Consolation semi winners, 3 p.m., Field 17

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

Sunday

EAST

Central Conn. St. 81, Chicago St. 64

Fairleigh Dickinson 65, Stonehill 54

Fordham 65, Duquesne 63

Mercyhurst 85, LIU 80, 2OT

Navy 66, Army 53

Wagner 68, St. Francis (PA) 66

SOUTH

Memphis 100, UAB 77

North Texas 77, Florida Atlantic 64

Texas Tech 64, Oklahoma State 54

MIDWEST

Illinois 83, Northwestern 74

Maryland 79, Indiana 78

Tulsa 84, Wichita St. 77

Wisconsin 83, Nebraska 55

COLLEGE WOMEN

Sunday

Top 25

No. 1 UCLA 82, No. 8 Maryland 67

No. 5 LSU 64, Texas A&M 51

No. 7 Texas 61, Mississippi 58

No. 9 TCU 80, No. 25 Baylor 75

No. 11 Kentucky 89, Arkansas 69

No. 12 Ohio State 72, Nebraska 66

Florida State 86, No. 13 North Carolina 84

No. 14 Duke 55, No. 18 Georgia Tech 50

No. 15 Oklahoma 86, Georgia 55

Vanderbilt 66, No. 19 Alabama 64

No. 20 NC State 85, Virginia Tech 57

No. 23 Minnesota 71, Wisconsin 50

PACWEST

Saturday

Men

At La Mirada, Calif.

Biola 77, Pacific 61

Point leaders—Biola: Casey Cappo 22, Davian Brown 19, Daniel Esparza 15. HPU: Joshua West 23, Avi Halpert 10. Rebound leaders—Biola: Erik Howlin 7. HPU: Charlie Weber 8. Assist leaders—Biola: Howlin 6. HPU: Halpert 3.

At San Diego

Point Loma 64, Hawaii Hilo 62

Point leaders—PL: Luke Haupt 15, Zackry Paulsen 14, Coby Barnes 12. Hilo: Julio Montes II 15, Brody Davis 13. Rebound leaders—PL: Haupt 8. Hilo: Davis 8. Assist leaders—PL: Haupt 2. Hilo: Montes II 5.

Women

At La Mirada, Calif.

Biola 57, Pacific 51

Point leaders—Biola: Laila Walker 18, Alyssa Kubo 13, Jaycee Goldsmith 10. HPU: Morgan Hawkins 13. Rebound leaders—Biola: Jessa Thurman 13. HPU: Hawkins 8. Assist leaders—Biola: Walker 6. HPU: Haley Masaki 4.

At San Diego

Point Loma 61, Hawaii Hilo 51

Point leaders—PL: Eiley Tippins 16, Shayla O’Neil 10, Tavia Rowell 10. Hilo:

KeanuMarie Huihui 17, Jazmine Soto 17. Rebound leaders—PL: Alli McDonald 12. Hilo: Melanie Hiu 6. Assist leaders—PL: Kaylee Byon 4. Hilo: Mindy Kawaha 3, Soto 3.

ILH

Standings

Boys Varsity Division I

W L GB Saint Louis 10 0 —

Punahou 6 2 3

University 6 3 31⁄2

‘Iolani 3 5 6

Kamehameha 2 6 7

Maryknoll 2 6 7

Mid-Pacific 1 8 81⁄2

Girls Varsity Division I

W L GB Kamehameha 9 0 —

Maryknoll 4 5 5

‘Iolani 4 5 5

Punahou 1 8 8

Boys Varsity Division II

W L GB

Damien 9 0 —

Le Jardin 6 2 21⁄2

Hawaii Baptist 6 3 3

Hanalani 5 4 4

Hawaiian Mission 3 6 6

Assets 2 7 7

Island Pacific 0 9 9

Girls Varsity Division II

W L GB

Hanalani 12 0 —

Hawaii Baptist 10 2 2

Damien 7 5 5

Mid-Pacific 4 8 8

Sacred Hearts 4 8 8

University 2 10 10

Boys Varsity Division I-AA

W L GB

Saint Louis 6 1 —

Kamehameha 5 1 1⁄2

Punahou 3 2 2

‘Iolani 1 5 41⁄2

Maryknoll 0 6 51⁄2

Girls Varsity Division I-AA

W L GB

Kamehameha 7 2 —

‘Iolani 3 6 4

Punahou 1 9 61⁄2

Girls Varsity Division III

W L GB

Hawaiian Mission 7 0 —

St. Andrew’s 5 3 21⁄2

Le Jardin 4 3 3

La Pietra 2 5 5

Island Pacific Academy 0 7 7

Saturday’s Results

Boys Varsity I

University 69, Mid-Pacific 65

Top scorers—UHS: Trey Ambrozich 26, Kenna Quitan 15, Todd McKinney 10. MPI: Logan Mason 24, Riley Miura 23.

Boys Varsity II

Assets 36, Island Pacific 11

Damien 51, Hanalani 31

Boys Varsity I-AA

Saint Louis 58, Kamehameha 52

Girls Varsity II

University 36, Sacred Hearts 35, OT

Top scorers—UHS: Reese Paranada 9, Myla Suapaia 9. SHA: Melina Cudiamat 15, Cayeelah Semisi-Hunkin 11.

Hawaii Baptist 39, Damien 38

OIA

Saturday

Girls Division I Tournament

Quarterfinals

Campbell 64, Kailua 38

Kahuku 58, Farrington 22

Moanalua 55, Nanakuli 21

Mililani 46, Kalani 34

OIA girls Division II Tournament

Semifinals

Castle 37, Waianae 23

Kapolei 46, Kaiser 20

BIIF

Saturday

Boys Varsity

Pahoa 57, Keaau 56, OT. Top scorers—Pah: Kyran Canete 36. Keaau: Jaizaiah Pahinui-Willets 21, Thayvn Nakoa 10.