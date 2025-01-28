Letter: Immigration laws, tariffs will erode U.S. economy

About 60% of agriculture, 40% of transportation, 30% of meat production and 20% of construction and health care are dependent on immigrants. Take away these workers and you will have a massive labor shortage in America. These are jobs that Americans don’t want to do — with intensive labor, poor working conditions and low pay.

Further, imposing tariffs on friendly countries will increase the cost of goods. Donald Trump claims the countries will pay the tariffs, but in reality it will be us who pay the price.

Prices of goods will increase as farmers will not be able to harvest crops, food production halts and construction costs rise. This will not be a gradual rise in prices, but an immediate jump of over 25% or more as the economics of supply and demand take effect.

Together, deporting immigrants living in the U.S. illegally and imposing tariffs will destroy America.

Jon Shimamoto

Mililani

