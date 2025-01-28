Letter: Military’s RIMPAC site analysis highly dubious

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

In the U.S. military’s environmental impact statement for the expansion of the RIMPAC training area, it says it don’t anticipate causing too much harm. It doesn’t anticipate killing too many whales, damaging too much coral or polluting too much of Hawaii’s land, air and sea.

Unfortunately the military has never anticipated the true negative consequences of its actions in Hawaii. That, or it’s just never cared.

From the devastation of Kahoolawe, unexploded ordnance left behind on every island including Molokai’s Kalaupapa peninsula, contamination of Oahu’s aquifer, invasive species like the coconut rhinoceros beetle likely arriving on unchecked military aircraft, its role in exasperating the housing crisis and the violent crimes committed by military members against local women and children, the unanticipated consequences have been severe.

They’ve given us no reason to believe things will be different this time.

Jayson Mizula

Waikiki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter