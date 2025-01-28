Letter: Trailer parks might be answer to housing woes

Now that Donald Trump is once again the president, I would like to turn my attention to the Democratic Party of Hawaii who have ignored the working class people but catered to the wealthy elites from around the world. The do-nothing politicians talk about finding solutions to the same problems they haven’t been able to solve for decades, the biggest issue being affordable housing. Please allow this know-nothing writer to offer you all a quick solution: trailer homes in trailer parks.

When I lived in the South many years ago, I lived in a single-wide trailer home that was quite comfortable and very affordable. Almost every state has them. Hawaii is quickly becoming the playground of the elite at the expense of the local people.

I believe the Democratic Party is in jeopardy and the national election proved that the power still belongs to the people.

Richard Kawelo

Kaneohe

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter