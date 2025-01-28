Letter: Warnings at dangerous beaches can save lives

Tuesday, January 28, 2025
When I was in my 20s I was literally swept out to sea. While my brothers were surfing on the North Shore, my cousin and I decided to just jump in the shallows. Of course we didn’t really know about the riptide, and before you know it, we were far out and the water was black, it was so deep. Luckily, someone saw us and a kind man with a rowboat came to rescue us. Thank God for our happy ending.
If there were markers on the beach, that surely would have deterred us from going in. How about color-coded markers on tourists’ maps to mark dangerous waters? Permanent signs should also be posted on shore, denoting where it is safe for people to venture.
I lived to see how easy and fast such a situation can happen. Let’s save more lives.
Bonnie Matsumoto
Moiliili
