Off the news: Hawaii egg shortage hatches high demand

Oahu residents now have a new social activity, thanks to the avian flu outbreaks on the mainland: Egg shopping, given the shortages on store shelves, has become a carnival.

To name one source, Eggs Hawaii Inc., with its Ka Lei and Hawaiian Maid brands, sells local eggs from its Kalihi storefront. There’s been a surge of interest, with egg fans starting to line up an hour or so before opening, parking some distance away. The business has been selling out early but so far is pricing well below the going rate.

That said, it may be time to consider breakfast-food alternatives.