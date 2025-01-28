Off the news: Hawaii nets 9 James Beard Awards nods

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Semifinalists for the prestigious, annual James Beard Awards include a whopping nine Hawaii nominees, with four up for national awards: Keoni Regidor (Lehua Restaurant, Hilo), Best Emerging Chef; The Local General Store (Kaimuki), Outstanding Bakery; Hana Quon (The Curb, Kaimuki), Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker; and Dave Newman (Pint + Jigger, Ala Moana Hotel) in a new category, Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

Hawaii’s five nominees for Best Chef in the Northwest and Pacific: first-timer Hyun Kim (O’Kims Korean Kitchen, Chinatown); Ki Chung (Bar Maze, Kakaako); Andrew Le (The Pig & the Lady, Chinatown); Sheldon Simeon (Tiffany’s, Wailuku, Maui); and Ed Kenney (Mud Hen Water, Kaimuki). Yum.