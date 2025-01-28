Laulau Day would celebrate Hawaiian food, culture
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018
If bills are passed, laulau will join other days that celebrate ethnic cultures such as Kimchi Day on Nov. 22, which celebrates Korean American culture, and Sakada Day on Dec. 20, which acknowledges Filipino contract workers, who immigrated to Hawaii between 1906 and 1946 to work on isle sugar and pineapple plantations.
COURTESY PHOTO
Filipino contract workers, above, who immigrated to Hawaii between 1906 and 1946 to work on isle sugar and pineapple plantations.
STAR-ADVERTISER
The kalo plant became Hawaii’s state plant Jan. 1.