Laulau Day would celebrate Hawaiian food, culture

Filipino contract workers, above, who immigrated to Hawaii between 1906 and 1946 to work on isle sugar and pineapple plantations.

If bills are passed, laulau will join other days that celebrate ethnic cultures such as Kimchi Day on Nov. 22, which celebrates Korean American culture, and Sakada Day on Dec. 20, which acknowledges Filipino contract workers, who immigrated to Hawaii between 1906 and 1946 to work on isle sugar and pineapple plantations.

“Laulau Day” would become an annual celebration of Hawaiian culture, under companion bills introduced in the House and Senate.

Laulau Day would recognize and celebrate local farmers, chefs and communities that keep the tradition of the Hawaiian food staple alive, according to House Bill 957 and its Senate companion, Senate Bill 1101.

The bills were introduced to raise awareness of laulau’s cultural significance across the islands.

“When you think about the practice of food, it’s a modern- day resilience,” said Rep. Darius Kila (D, Nanakuli-Maili), who introduced HB 957. “At one point Native Hawaiians were almost wiped out from existence. Any modern-day practice such as hula, olelo Hawaii and even the foods we use are almost the resistance and reminder that things have transcended time — and the culture still lives.”

Taro, also known by its Hawaiian name, kalo, officially became Hawaii’s state plant Jan. 1.

“We just recognized kalo as the state plant,” Kila said. “Laulau is a byproduct of kalo, when you really think about using the taro leaf.”

Laulau, a traditional and beloved Hawaiian dish, typically consists of pork or chicken wrapped and then steamed in kalo and ti leaves.

Kila, who’s part Native Hawaiian, grew up eating laulau. His first childhood memory of laulau is eating it at a keiki luau in the backyard of a house on the West side.

Later, laulau played a significant role in his future at Lane College in Jackson, Tenn.

“When I was short on funding for going to college, it was a last-minute laulau fundraiser, where all my family chipped in to create almost 700 laulau in three days,” Kila said. “The money we generated from that was able to cover my first- quarter balance when I went to college. … Laulau for some folks is the earliest set of economic development, whether it’s a fundraiser for your sports team or even a fundraiser to go to college.”

State Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz (D, Mililani-Wahiawa- Whitmore Village) introduced SB 1101 and said that the day was “worth a conversation” but referred the Honolulu Star- Advertiser to Kila for comment because of Kila’s passion for Laulau Day.

In 2024 the Legislature designated Kimchi Day, to be recognized on Nov. 22, to celebrate Korean American culture in Hawaii.

If the Legislature passes Laulau Day into law, like it did Kimchi Day, neither would join the list of the 13 officially “observed” state holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalaniana‘ole Day, King Kamehameha I Day and Statehood Day.

But enshrining Kimchi Day into state law inspired Kila to introduce HB 957.

While Hawaii already has both official and symbolic days that recognize Hawaiian culture and notable Hawaiian figures, Kila wants a day named specifically after laulau, just like Kimchi Day was meant to recognize both the Korean food staple and to highlight the significance of Koreans and Korean Americans’ significance in island culture.

“Kimchi is a staple everywhere for people to eat, and I think it’s phenomenal, but I also thought about the fact that in a Hawaii Legislature — in the state of Hawaii where Hawaiians culture is codified in our constitution — we might’ve missed the opportunity to do something symbolic with Hawaiian food,” Kila said.

Under both House and Senate bills, Laulau Day would be celebrated May 1. But Kila’s reconsidering the specific date so it doesn’t conflict with May Day, also known as Lei Day.

“I want people to know it is not my intention to take away May Day,” Kila said. “I’m hoping through the legislative processes we can actually determine a better day — somewhere in the month of May or any relevant Hawaiian holiday month.”

Kila has since considered that “February with ‘Olelo Hawaii Month” might be a good alternative date to celebrate Laulau Day.

Fiore Anderson, an employee at Kokua Kalihi Valley, works with students from schools like Farrington High School to bring cultural food into the community.

Fiore supports Kila’s push for statewide recognition of traditional Hawaiian food that Laulau Day would shine a spotlight on — and other efforts by the Legislature to honor other cultural foods and connect different ethnic communities.

“Oahu is so diverse in nationalities,” she said. “We’re like the melting pot. To have dishes from every culture being a part of our community is important. … Food brings people together in many ways.”

OFFICIAL STATE HOLIDAYS IN 2025

>> New Year’s Day: Jan. 1

>> Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Jan. 20

>> Presidents Day: Feb. 17

>> Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalaniana‘ole Day: March 26

>> Good Friday: April 18

>> Memorial Day: May 26

>> King Kamehameha I Day: June 11

>> Independence Day: July 4

>> Statehood Day: Aug. 15

>> Labor Day: Sept. 1

>> Veterans Day: Nov. 11

>> Thanksgiving: Nov. 27

>> Christmas: Dec. 25

A comprehensive list of holidays and “periods of recognition of observance” can be found on the state Capitol website at bit.ly/4hvTvjB.

Source: State Department of Human Resource Development