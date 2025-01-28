Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Laulau Day would celebrate Hawaiian food, culture

By Talia Sibilla

Today

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 If bills are passed, laulau will join other days that celebrate ethnic cultures such as Kimchi Day on Nov. 22, which celebrates Korean American culture, and Sakada Day on Dec. 20, which acknowledges Filipino contract workers, who immigrated to Hawaii between 1906 and 1946 to work on isle sugar and pineapple plantations.
If bills are passed, laulau will join other days that celebrate ethnic cultures such as Kimchi Day on Nov. 22, which celebrates Korean American culture, and Sakada Day on Dec. 20, which acknowledges Filipino contract workers, who immigrated to Hawaii between 1906 and 1946 to work on isle sugar and pineapple plantations.

COURTESY PHOTO Filipino contract workers, above, who immigrated to Hawaii between 1906 and 1946 to work on isle sugar and pineapple plantations.
Filipino contract workers, above, who immigrated to Hawaii between 1906 and 1946 to work on isle sugar and pineapple plantations.

STAR-ADVERTISER The kalo plant became Hawaii’s state plant Jan. 1.
The kalo plant became Hawaii’s state plant Jan. 1.

