On the Move: Jan. 28

The U.S. Small Business Administration has named Dennis Kwak district director of its Hawaii District Office. Kwak joins with experience in small business consulting, international trade, light manufacturing and investment banking, previously serving as the first director of the Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Pacific at University of Hawaii since 2016.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has hired Ka‘i‘ini Aranaydo as senior director of operations for its Kilohana Division. Aranaydo joins with more than 10 years’ experience in nonprofit management, strategic planning and fundraising, previously as director of advancement at Island Pacific Academy, and also currently serves as an executive officer in the Hawaii Army National Guard’s Bravo Company, 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion.

