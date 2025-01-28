Girls Basketball Top 10: Kamehameha remains on top but could face a challenge

Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Kamehameha has no peer in the ILH.
That could change at any moment as Maryknoll, ‘Iolani and Punahou battle for a state-tournament berth this week.
Top-ranked Kamehameha (24-3 overall) enters round two of the ILH season with a regular-season title and automatic state berth already in hand. No. 8 Punahou needs a win over Kamehameha tonight to keep its state-tournament hopes alive.
Meanwhile, Maryknoll and ‘Iolani square off in the other round-two semifinal.
In the OIA, Kahuku, Mililani, Campbell and Moanalua have secured state-tournament berths. Campbell and Kahuku meet at 5:30 p.m. in McKinley Student Council gym in the semifinal round, followed by Mililani and Moanalua at 7:30 p.m.
In Division II, the OIA has three state-tourney berths. The OIA D-II title game is on Wednesday at McKinley, preceding the D-I final.
With one game left in the regular season, ILH D-II champion Hanalani and runner-up Hawaii Baptist have secured berths in the state championships. The D-II state-tournament bracket begins play Feb. 5. The rest of the league will begin a playoff tournament for the third and final state berth
No. 2 Konawaena began playoff action Monday night against Keaau.
Following an integrated single-round robin regular-season schedule, four of the five best win-loss records in the BIIF belong to D-II programs. Konawaena is the only D-I team in the league with a winning record.
Meanwhile, Kamehameha-Hawaii (11-2 BIIF), Pahoa (10-2), Kohala (10-2) and Kau (9-4) entered the playoffs on Monday. The top three finishers will qualify for the state tournament.
D-I playoffs in the MIL also began Monday. Lanai won the MIL D-II title with a 26-23 win over Molokai in the Farmers’ gym, a.k.a. The Barn.
Waimea (11-1 KIF) has also earned a D-II state berth.
Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10
Monday, Jan. 27, 2025
Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW
1. Kamehameha (24-3, 9-0 ILH) (9) 90 1
> won at No. 9 Punahou, 45-21
> next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 6 p.m. (round two)
2. Konawaena (19-3, 12-0 BIIF) 80 2
> def. Waiakea, 2-0 (forfeit)
> next: vs. Keaau, Monday, Jan. 27
> next: vs Waiakea-Hilo winner, Wednesday, Jan. 29 (Hilo Civic)
3. Maryknoll (14-9, 4-5 ILH) 69 4
> won at No. 3 ‘Iolani, 61-59
> next: vs. No. 3 ‘Iolani, Monday, Jan. 27, 5 p.m. (round one, 2nd place tiebreaker)
> next: at/vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday, Jan. 28, (round two)
4. ‘Iolani (20-9, 4-5 ILH) 67 3
> won at No. 9 Punahou, 58-48
> next: at No. 4 Maryknoll, Monday, Jan. 27, 5 p.m. (round one, 2nd place tiebreaker)
> next: at/vs. Maryknoll, Tuesday, Jan. 28 (round two)
5. Hanalani (23-4, 12-0 ILH D-II) 50 5
> won at Mid-Pacific, 66-22
> next: vs. Damien, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 5 p.m.
6. Kahuku (13-4, 10-0 reg. season, 1-0 playoffs) 43 6
> def. Farrington, 58-22 (OIA quarterfinal)
> next: vs. No. 10 Campbell, Monday, Jan. 27, 5:30 p.m. (at McKinley)
> next: TBD (OIA championship or third-place game), Wednesday, Jan. 29 (at McKinley)
7. Mililani (18-7, 9-0 reg. season, 1-0 playoffs) 32 7
> def. Kalani, 46-34 (OIA quarterfinal)
> next: vs. Moanalua, Monday, Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m. (McKinley)
8. Punahou (11-16, 1-8 ILH) 30 9
> lost to No. 3 ‘Iolani, 58-48
> next: at Kamehameha, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 6 p.m. (round two)
> next: round two final*, Wednesday, TBD
9. Maui (15-2, 12-0 MIL) 22 8
> won at Kamehameha-Maui, 52-41
> next: vs. Baldwin, Monday, Jan. 27
> next: vs. KS-Maui/King Kekaulike winner, Tuesday, Jan. 28
10. Campbell (8-7, 8-1 reg. season, 1-0 playoffs) 10 10
> def. Kailua, 64-39 (OIA quarterfinal)
> next: vs. No. 6 Kahuku, Monday, Jan. 27 (OIA semifinal)
Also receiving votes: Hawaii Baptist 1, Moanalua 1.