Letter: Act like Aloha State, give new leaders fair chance

I think it may be time for those of us who are unhappy with the results of the election to step back and take a breath. We are the Aloha State. We pride ourselves on the use of hooponopono. Why are our elected officials here and in Washington continuing to voice displeasure and put up barriers to the new regime? Would it hurt to give time to our newly elected slate? If we are to be called the Aloha State, we should act it.

Time for some new people to represent our interests, not yours.

Bill Thomas

Kalama Valley

