Letter: From pardons to tariffs, Trump term looks dismal

So now President Donald Trump has pardoned all of the Jan. 6 rioters. Not even his own vice president agreed with that and of course the Republican Party has no comment except to continue to downplay the events of that day and the violence that occurred.

Trump also had hostile words for our neighbors Canada and Mexico, as well as threatening to take back the Panama Canal. Sending unnecessary troops to the border in a show of force as well as pausing almost all communication from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including health advisories, is just another example of this president’s “leadership.” Not to mention the array of unqualified people he is appointing to his Cabinet.

This is apparently what the American people voted for. Oh, and I haven’t seen the supermarket prices come down. Gee, maybe Elon Musk will make that happen.

Steve Cedillos

Ala Moana

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter