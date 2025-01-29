Letter: If Trump is a dictator, what rights did you lose?

I have simple questions for those claiming that Donald Trump is a dictator and a fascist. When Trump was president from 2016 to 2020, what rights did you lose? How many countries did he illegally occupy with our armed forces? What concentration camp did he send you to for criticizing him? How many of your family members and friends did he execute?

If you answered “none” to all of the questions above, then you should stop using the words “fascist” and “dictator” because it’s clear you do not know what they mean, and you are contributing to ruining the next generation’s vocabulary.

Papu Lemamea

Wahiawa

