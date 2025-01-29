Letter: More laws flouted with inspectors general axing

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Donald Trump seemingly broke the law — again. On Monday, he purged several inspectors general who audit and investigate federal agencies for abuse, without giving Congress 30 days’ notice and reasons for the firing — obligatory by law. The fired IGs are the nonpartisan “watch dogs” he doesn’t want.

The White House announced that it was done with “legal counsel looking over them.” Who? Trump’s pet lawyers?

Members of Congress are fluttering about saying, “He may have broken the law.” He surely blatantly ignored it as all dictators do.

Thomas Luna

McCully

