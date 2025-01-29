Letter: Trump won plurality of vote, not simple majority

Unlike in 2020, the losing candidate and party in 2024 has accepted the election results and supported the peaceful transfer of power. Now the challenge, as pointed out in a recent editorial, is how people, cities and states that did not vote for the winner can stand up where they must, but cooperate with the new administration where they can to protect the needs and rights of their communities (“Cooperate, focus on isles’ priorities,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Jan. 21). Fortunately, the instinct for taking care of one another is embedded in Hawaii’s culture.

However, the notion that a majority of voters across the nation chose Donald Trump is incorrect. He won handily in the Electoral College and popular vote, but that is a plurality, not a majority. That difference matters. More than half of all voters actually chose other candidates.

Sue Cowing

Kuliouou

