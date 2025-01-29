Off the news: Herald Lunar New Year: Year of the Snake

Gung Hee Fat Choy!

Today is Lunar New Year, aka Chinese New Year, ushering in the Year of the Snake, according to the 12-year Chinese zodiac represented by animals. Traditional practices herald in good luck and good fortune: cleaning of homes to banish bad luck, the giving of red li see money envelopes, drinking of sweet tea and eating of vegetarian jai and gooey nian gau, a sweet rice cake. There’s symbolism in it all.

Also traditional is firecrackers to scare away bad spirits. But remember, Oahu folks: only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Chinese New Year’s Day — and safely.