Off the news: Laulau Day would recognize isle staple

Bills have been introduced in both houses of the Legislature to establish a “Laulau Day” in Hawaii — adding to an assortment of official days recognizing cultural signifiers that include “Buddha Day” (April 8), “Kimchee Day” (Nov. 22) and “Sakada Day” (Dec. 20). The bills follow recognition of taro, or kalo, as Hawaii’s state plant, effective Jan. 1.

Laulau Day would celebrate farmers, chefs and communities here that continue to advance enjoyment of this traditional Hawaiian food staple. “The culture still lives,” said House Bill 957’s sponsor, Rep. Darius Kila.