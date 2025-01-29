Back to da kine

Osoyami bar and grill

Enjoy pau hana and reminisce with your friends at Osoyami Bar and Grill with options like Parmesan pepperoni fries ($9) that are crispy, savory and nostalgic. It’s hard to find diners that have vegan options, but Osoyami delivers with an extensive vegan menu. Choose from the vegan Western burger ($12) that comes with a vegan housemade burger, vegan cheddar cheese, crispy frazzled onions and barbecue sauce, or try the vegan Pokechos ($16) which have a “spicy ahi poke” that’s made with tomatoes, wonton chips, kabayaki sauce and green onions.

Osoyami Bar and Grill

1820 Algaroba St., Honolulu

808-200-0514

@osoyami808

“Throwback alley” at the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani

Every first and third Friday of the month, chef Blake Kajiwara hosts a pop-up at Sheraton Princess Kaiulani called ThrowBack Alley. A tribute to Kajiwara’s childhood, ThrowBack Alley’s menu changes every month, and for January, it’s the SHHHMOKE Meat Chili Plate ($17) that features a tasty, smoked meat chili with two scoops of rice and mac salad. The combo ($24) comes with two pieces of cornbread and a Hawaiian soda. To take home, there’s the Green River yuzu lemon peel gummy bears ($6 for 8 ounces) or Kajiwara’s li hing boiled peanuts ($6).

ThrowBack Alley

Sheraton Princess Kaiulani’s Splash Bar

120 Kaiulani Ave. Honolulu

Splashbarwaikiki.com

808-931-8653

@splashbarwaikiki

Tasty crust restaurant

Located in Wailuku, Tasty Crust Restaurant offers classic favorites, like the hamburger steak ($10.35) or the beef tomato ($10.35) that comes with two scoops of rice and mac salad. Other options include the tuna melt ($7.25) or the teriyaki beef ($7.15) that comes with fries. Tasty Crust also serves breakfast favorites like fried rice with one egg ($7), or its “world famous pancakes.” Choose from banana ($6 for two pieces), blueberry ($7 for two pieces) or mac nut pancakes ($8 for two pieces).

Tasty Crust Restaurant

1770 Mill St., Wailuku

tastycrustrestaurant.com

808-244-0845

Kountry kitchen (Kauai)

Kountry Kitchen in Kapaa has breakfast options that will satisfy from beginning to end. Sip on a lavender latte ($6.50) to start, before indulging in morning favorites. Options include the corned beef hash and eggs ($23) that comes with hash browns, rice or fruit, and cornbread or white/wheat toast. Sweeter choices include the ube French toast ($18) that comes with two slices of homemade Hawaiian sweetbread, ube cream, toasted coconut and homemade coconut syrup. If you’re dining for lunch, the patty melt ($16) includes USDA choice ground beef between two slices of white bread with American cheese and butter braised onions.

Kountry Kitchen

4-1489 Kuhio Hwy., Kapaa

808-822-3511

kountrystylekitchen.com

@kountry.kitchen