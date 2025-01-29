For the love of acai

In the summers of 2013 and 2014, Ceone Nojima-Jacinto began making acai bowls at a few farmers markets. It was when she graduated from University of Hawaii at Manoa and moved to Lahaina in 2015 that she purchased a small food truck off Craigslist.

While paying off student loans, she fixed up the truck for two years before hiring her first Baya Bowls employee.

“Many of our employees had worked at Baya for three to five years, and we knew most of our customers by name, and could whip up their orders before they even got to the front of the line,” Nojima-Jacinto says. “We unfortunately lost both of our trailers in the fire in Lahaina on Aug. 8 (2023). We took this past year to rebuild our food truck and restart our business, and we reopened Baya Bowls on Dec. 13, 2024 at D.T. Fleming Beach Park.”

The menu is mostly the same, with the exceptions of now offering a large-size acai bowl option, iced chai and hot coffee.

The acai bowls ($12.50, small; $14.75 medium; $17.50 large) are made with organic unsweetened acai, then topped with organic granola, strawberries, local apple bananas, freshly toasted coconut and raw Maui honey. Patrons can also opt for additional toppings like papaya, lilikoi, peanut butter, cacao nibs, pineapple and blueberries.

“Our bowls are unique because of our signature acai blend, which is perfectly sweet, tart and flavorful. We use mostly fresh, local fruit and top-quality ingredients,” Nojima-Jacinto adds.

Its most popular smoothie is the Rise and Grind ($9.50 small; $11.50, large). It comprises fresh cold brew, almond milk, bananas, peanut butter and chocolate protein. (Many regular customers also add cacao nibs for an extra crunch and boost of caffeine.)

“In 2025, we are excited to be open for business again after a year and a half away,” Nojima-Jacinto says. “We decided to reopen because we wanted to stay connected with our community and continue to serve our customers who we had come to know and love after all these years. I feel like every time a home is rebuilt, or a business reopens, it gives a bit of hope and familiarity back to the community, that we are getting closer to getting Lahaina back.”

Baya Bowls

D.T. Fleming Beach Park

Kapalua, Maui

808-276-8789

Email: bayabowls@gmail.com

Instagram: @bayabowlsmaui

How to order: in-person or by phone

How to pay: Cash, credit cards,

Apple Pay