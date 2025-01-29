It’s worth the distance

They say distance makes the heart grow fonder. And if the stomach is the way to the heart, well…

Sweet lady of waiahole

Some of my most fond memories include cruising around the island with my family, and we’d never pass the opportunity to stop at Waiahole Poi Factory (48-140 Kamehameha Hwy.). The Hawaiian food plates like the Kanaka Nui ($27) feature laulau, kalua pig, chicken long rice with your choice of beef or squid luau, rice or poi, lomi salmon and haupia. However, the Sweet Lady of Waiahole ($7.50 for a single with ice cream) is by far the most popular reason to stop by. It’s the biz’s signature dessert — warm, housemade kulolo topped with a creamy haupia-flavored ice cream.

Visit waiaholepoifactory.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@waiaholepoifactory).

Wow lau lau, get chance?

I will admit, I attend most of the graduation and first birthday parties I’m invited to mostly for the Hawaiian food. Now, I don’t have to wait for an occasion, and can visit Kaaloa’s Super Js Authentic Hawaiian Food (83-5409 Mamalahoa Hwy.). Located in Captain Cook, where the owners know the regulars by name, it offers delicious Hawaiian food like pork or chicken laulau ($5, a la carte) that is tender, juicy and flavorful. The kalua pig and cabbage ($12 as part of the one-choice plate) may be paired with white rice, potato salad, macaroni salad, or lomi salmon. Desserts include slices of lilikoi cake ($8) to make your journey to Big Island that much sweeter.

Call the biz at 808-328-9566.

Three’s company in Hanalei

Nourish Hanalei (5225 Hanalei Plantation Road) is run by three sisters from the north shore of Kauai. Named after their beloved city, the Hanalei ($15 bowl) includes roasted local purple sweet potato, massaged garden kale, coconut kaffir lime brown rice, shredded carrots, macadamia nuts, green onions and pineapple salsa. Pair your lunch with a hibiscus plantation iced tea ($6) made with fresh pressed pineapple.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@nourishhanalei) or visit nourishhanalei.com.