Sweet lunar treat

Here is a delicious treat that would be easy to make to welcome the Chinese New Year on Jan. 29.

It is well worth the effort to go to Chinatown to purchase the Erawan brand of glutinous rice flour made in Thailand. The rice balls will be tender and chewy.

These treats are best eaten while still warm.

Chinese filled sweet rice balls

Ingredients:

• 1 cup glutinous rice flour (see note)

• 3 drops of red food coloring

• 3 tablespoons very hot water

• 1/4 cup room-temperature water

• 1/2 cup finely chopped roasted peanuts, divided

• 1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut, divided

• 1 tablespoon finely minced candied ginger

• 1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter

• 3 teaspoons honey

• 1/4 cup maple or brown sugar syrup, optional

Directions:

Measure rice flour into a large mixing bowl.

Stir food coloring into hot water, then add to flour. Stir in the room-temperature water.

Dough will be crumbly. Knead in the bowl for 1-2 minutes, until it forms a ball (it will feel tacky).

On a cutting board, roll the dough into a log. Divide into 20 pieces.

For the filling, combine half the peanuts and half the coconut with all the candied ginger, peanut butter and honey in a small bowl. Stir until combined.

In another small bowl, combine remaining peanuts and coconut. This will be the coating.

Flatten 1 piece of dough into a 1-3/4 inch disc. Place a rounded 1/4 teaspoon of filling into the center of the disc and roll into a ball. Repeat with remaining dough and filling.

Fill a medium saucepan with water 2-1/2 inches deep. Bring to a gentle boil. Carefully add a few filled dough balls into the water. Do not overcrowd. After the balls float to the top, boil an additional minute. Remove balls onto a cookie sheet lined with baking parchment. Keep balls apart so they don’t stick to each other. Repeat with remaining balls.

Let balls cool 1 minute, then roll in peanut-coconut coating. Serve with maple syrup or brown sugar syrup if desired. Makes 20 pieces.

Note: For a tender and chewy mochi ball use the Erawan brand of glutinous rice flour made in Thailand.