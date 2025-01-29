Tackle the table

The Super Bowl is just around the corner, so we asked our local sports experts what they would bring to a big game party! Get ready to go feast mode!

Kamalani Dung

Professional softball player

Zippy’s Korean fried chicken platter, you can’t go wrong with a classic!”

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Professional MMA fighter

I’d bring pastele stew catered from OMG Catering – it’s a Native Hawaiian-owned business. It’s not a party in Hawaii without our pastele stew! Mahalo to our Boricua relatives who brought this ono dish to the islands.”

Jimmy “Da Geek” Bender

Sports broadcaster

“As for where I would go for grinds, football makes me think of barbecue. That being said, one of my favorite places is Tex808 BBQ & Brews in Hawaii Kai. For the Super Bowl, I would go with the smoked brisket or the St. Louis Ribs. I think the reason I love this type of food is because it reminds me of the tailgate parties we’d have before football games in Kansas City. We’d always stop by a barbecue place and get the ribs, beans and maybe some mac and cheese. It’s just comfort food for me.”

Kyle Chinen

Sports broadcaster

“For the Super Bowl, I am definitely bringing a spicy ahi platter from Tanioka’s! Poke is my go-to local food and this is a shareable dish for the whole party. Nothing beats good food with a good game and this is the perfect combo!”

Kallin Spiller

Former UH basketball player

“My contribution to the Super Bowl spread would be a platter of mochiko chicken from The Lookout at Wai Kai. I can never resist the crunchy, garlicky goodness of this dish. Plus, the bite-sized pieces are perfect for sharing so my friends and I can just pop them in our mouths without missing a play or a commercial.”

Andy Archer

Pitcher for the Savannah Bananas

“I would bring a fried chicken catered plate with lots of ube pancakes from Guieb Cafe! Guieb Cafe is one of my ohana’s favorite restaurants on the entire planet. Every single thing on the menu is amazing, but the fried chicken and ube pancakes particularly stand out as an unbelievable taste bud experience! Total no-brainer for any gathering.”

Chad Owens

Former UH football player

“I choose Molokai Hot Bread because of the concept behind ‘breaking bread.’ It’s partly because of the owner, Makana’s, position to support and bring people together, plus it tastes amazing!”