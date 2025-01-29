The healthy choice

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A newly renovated Ai Love Nalo (41-1025 Kalanianaole Hwy.) reopened earlier this year following a four-year hiatus. The eatery is known for its delicious and healthy vegan and vegetarian options.

The tofu poke bowl ($15.75) features local organic tofu, sweet onion, limu, avocado (when available) and tomatoes. The ulu chowder bowl ($16.75) comes packed with homegrown ulu, edamame, sweet white corn, uala, bell peppers, potatoes, mushrooms and sweet onion. Can’t Beat Dis Hummus Wrap ($15.50) is filled with a beet hummus spread on a warm tortilla with fresh greens, shredded carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and housemade basil avocado dressing.

Guests will find outdoor seating under a large tent in a relaxing garden environment.

For more info, visit ailovenalo.com and follow the biz on Instagram (@ailovenalo).

Something new is brewing

There’s a new coffee spot in Kailua. Ando Cafe (143 Hekili St.) specializes in high-quality coffee and single-origin teas. The cafe’s aesthetic is simple and uncluttered, with wooden tables and chairs and outdoor seating in an open-air patio out front. It offers a tightly curated menu featuring matcha latte ($7) with matcha imported from Japan, cold brew ($6.50), drip coffee ($6.50) and pour-over coffee ($9).

Ando was developed in collaboration with award-winning barista Kal Freese.

“It has been a lifelong dream of mine to bring a premium barista concept to my hometown,” says Ando owner Josh Leong. “With Ando Cafe, I wanted to create a welcoming space where people could enjoy the best artisanal coffee and teas in an inviting setting.”

For more information, follow the biz on Instagram (@andocafehawaii).

Lunar New Year special menu

Umi by Vikram Garg at Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani (2233 Helumoa Road) is ushering in the Lunar New Year with a limited time special three-course menu ($88) that includes foie gras gyoza with orange and star anise gastrique; seafood hotpot with lobster, shrimp, fish, mussels and bok choy in an XO Cognac sauce; and rice pudding with coconut milk, cardamom and basil syrup.

All of the ingredients were chosen with care and intention. The gyoza represent wealth and prosperity, while duck is a symbol of good fortune and fidelity. Seafood is a symbol of abundance, prosperity and renewal. Rice pudding embodies good fortune, happiness and prosperity while basil is believed to bring good fortune, wealth and love.

This special menu is available through Feb. 9. For more information and to make a reservation, visit umibyvikramgarg.com.

Meet the Zip Pac’s sidekick

BeerLab Hawaii (multiple locations) in collaboration with Zippy’s (multiple locations) has launched a special edition Sip Pac ($25, four pack). It features a locally brewed hazy IPA meant to be enjoyed with a Zip Pac from Zippy’s.

While there’s no actual Spam, fried chicken or teri beef in the brew, the cans do feature fun cartoon illustrations of Zip Pac fare, including Spammy and Da Takuwans, Teri Beef Bro, Hoki Man and Cheehoo Chicken. BeerLab cofounder Nicolas Wong describes the beer as “bright, full of flavor with a clean finish to keep you coming back for more.”

For more information, visit beerlabhi.com and follow the biz on Instagram (@beerlabhi).

An elevated chocolate experience

KOHO, a line of island-inspired artisanal chocolates under the Hawaiian Host Group portfolio, recently celebrated the grand opening of its flagship boutique in Waikiki’s Royal Hawaiian Center (2201 Kalakaua Ave.).

The grand opening coincided with the release of KOHO’s praline collection, which includes chocolate-covered macadamia praline bon bons ($20 for six pieces). Those who prefer more options may pick up the Explorer Blue set ($38 for 12 pieces), which features chocolate-covered bon bons in macadamia praline, lilikoi caramel, Hawaiian sea salt and Kona coffee.

The boutique also features assorted chocolate bars in eye-catching packaging.

To learn more, visit kohochocolates.com and follow the business on Instagram (@kohochocolates).