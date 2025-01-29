Kalihi Uka teacher awarded $25K Milken educator prize
Kalihi Uka Elementary School teacher Kristy Inamasu, center, was announced Tuesday as the winner of the Milken Educator Award and received a $25,000 prize. Joining Inamasu on stage was 2005 winner Bebi Davis, left, and Jane Foley of the Milken Family Foundation.
Shown at Kalihi Uka Elementary School on Tuesday are Rochelle Mahoe, left, Keith Hayashi, Derek Santos, teacher Kristy Inamasu, Jane Foley, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and state Rep. Ikaika Hussey.
Kalihi Uka Elementary School teacher Kristy Inamasu, right, was announced Tuesday as the winner of the Milken Educator Award during a school assembly.
Jane Foley of the Milken Family Foundation raised her hands Tuesday as she revealed with help from the crowd at Kalihi Uka Elementary School the amount of prize money that would be awarded to the winner of the Educator Award.