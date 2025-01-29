On the Move: Diane Paloma and Erin Harada

Central Pacific Bank has named Diane Paloma to its board of directors for both Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Central Pacific Bank. Paloma is president and chief executive officer of Hawaii Dental Service and also serves on the University of Hawaii Board of Regents and as a director of Partners in Development Foundation and Child & Family Service.

Atlas Insurance Agency has hired Erin Harada as account manager III for its personal lines unit. Harada joins the company with 10 years’ experience in the insurance industry and is licensed in property and casualty insurance.

