Scoreboard – January 29, 2025

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity I-AA: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Kamehameha 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: Single-Elimination

Tournament, Final, Maryknoll at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Single-Elimination

Tournament, University at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.

OIA girls Division I Tournament: Final, Moanalua vs. Kahuku, 7:30 p.m. at

McKinley. Third place, Campbell at Mililani, 6 p.m. Fifth Place: Nanakuli at Kailua, 6 p.m.

OIA girls Division II Tournament: Final, Kapolei vs. Castle, 5:30 p.m. at McKinley. Third place, Waianae at Kaiser, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls

Division I State Tournament: first round, Campbell vs. Baldwin (completion of

suspended game), 1 p.m. at Waipio

Peninsula Soccer Complex Field No. 5.

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls

Division II State Tournament: first round, Roosevelt vs. Pac-Five, 3 p.m. at field No. 5; Waimea vs. Kailua, 3 p.m. at field No. 6; Aiea vs. Waialua, 3 p.m. at field No. 7;

Radford vs. Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m. at field

No. 8. All games at Waipio Peninsula

Soccer Complex.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff

Center.

PacWest: Dominican vs. Chaminade, women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at McCabe Gym.

PacWest: Menlo vs. Hawaii Pacific, men

at noon; women at 2 p.m. Games at

St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH boys, Varsity I: Kamehameha at

Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity II: Island Pacific at

Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Damien at Le Jardin,

6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Single-Elimination Tournament, University/Hawaiian Mission winner at Damien 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs.

Sacred Hearts, 5 p.m. at Le Jardin.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls

Division I State Championships:

Quarterfinals, Campbell/Baldwin winner vs. Kamehameha, 3 p.m. at Field No. 5; Waipahu vs. Waiakea, 3 p.m. at Field No. 6: Moanalua vs. Mililani, 3 p.m. at Field No. 7; Punahou vs. Kamehemeha-Maui, 3 p.m. at Field No. 8. All games at Waipahu Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls

Division II State Championships:

Quarterfinals, Pac-Five/Roosevelt winner vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3 p.m. at Field

No. 15; Kailua/Waimea winner vs. Seabury Hall, 3 p.m. at Field No. 16; Waialua/Aiea winner vs. Kauai, 3 p.m. at Field No. 17; Hawaii Prep/Radford winner vs. Mid-Pacific, 3 p.m. at Field No. 18. Consolation,

Pac-Five/Roosevelt loser vs. Kailua/Waimea loser, 1 p.m. at Field No. 6; Waialua/Aiea loser vs. Hawaii Prep/ Radford loser, 1 p.m. at Field No. 7. All games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

TENNIS

College women: St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs.

Hawaii, 10 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

UH MEN’S STATISTICS

MP MS PTS PTS/S K K/S E TA PCT A SA SE

Roure 6 6 89.5 4.26 75 3.57 25 138 .362 4 12 20

Titriyski 6 6 85.0 4.72 65 3.61 29 129 .279 3 15 19

Wieter 6 6 49.5 2.75 39 2.17 10 81 .358 8 5 11

Todd 5 3 37.0 2.47 21 1.40 4 35 .486 0 5 7

Rosenthal 6 6 35.5 1.61 20 0.91 2 34 .529 243 7 18

Nusterer 6 6 33.0 1.83 26 1.44 5 41 .512 1 0 5

Hazan 3 3 23.0 2.30 18 1.80 1 26 .654 1 0 1

Kearney 6 0 19.0 1.00 12 0.63 2 22 .455 1 4 6

Wade 4 0 9.5 0.95 8 0.80 1 16 .438 0 0 1

Sakanoko 4 0 9.0 1.50 6 1.00 3 15 .200 3 2 4

Parks 1 0 2.5 2.50 2 2.00 0 3 .667 0 0 0

Choy 6 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0 0 6 0 0

Taylor 5 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0 0 0 0 2

Hong 4 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0 0 1 0 2

Total 22 392.5 17.84 292 13.27 82 540 .389 271 50 96

Opponents 22 291.0 13.23 229 10.41 101 527 .243 221 26 82

Dig leaders: Choy (32), Rosenthal (29), Roure (23), Wieter (17), Titriyski (15)

Block leaders: Todd (19), Rosenthal (16), Nusterer (13), Wieter (10)

Water Polo

UH Women’s Schedule

(Record: 4-1)

Sat., Jan. 18 vs. San Jose St.# W, 15-6

Sat., Jan. 18 vs. Stanford# L, 7-12

Fri., Jan. 24 vs. L. Marymount@ W, 11-9

Sat., Jan. 25 vs. Biola@ W, 20-4

Sat., Jan. 25 vs. Arizona State@ W, 14-7

Friday CS Fullerton+ 8:40 a.m.

Saturday Triton Invitational+ time TBD

Sunday Triton Invitational+ time TBD

Fri., Feb. 21 Barbara Kalbus^ time TBD

Sat., Feb. 22 Barbara Kalbus^ time TBD

Sun., Feb. 23 Barbara Kalbus^ time TBD

Fri., Mar. 7 at UCSB! time TBD

Sun., Mar. 9 at CS Northridge! 9 a.m.

Sat., Mar. 15 vs. Long Beach St.! 6 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 22 vs. Pacific 6 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 29 vs. UC Davis! 6 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 5 vs. UC Irvine! 6 p.m.

Thu., Apr. 10 at UC San Diego! 3 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 12 at UCLA 3 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 13 at CS Fullerton! 9 a.m.

The Big West Tournament is April 25-27 at

Irvine, Calif.

#—Fresno State Polo-Palooza

@—Rainbow Invitational

+—Triton Invitationl at La Jolla, Calif.

^—Barbara Kalbus Invitational at Irvine,

Calif.

!—Big West game

BASKETBALL

NBA All-Star weekend

NBA All-Star Game Starters

Game is Feb. 16 in San Francisco

Eastern Conference

G, Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

G, Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

F, Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

F, Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

F, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Western Conference

G, Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

G, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC Thunder

F, Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

F, Kevin Durant, OKC Thunder

F, LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Rising Stars Challenge Player Pool

Game is Feb. 14 in San Francisco

A draft involving the 21 players will be held Feb. 4. Three of the teams will consist of NBA rookies and sophomores while the fourth team will be comprised of the seven G League players. The four teams will

compete in a mini-tournament with semifinal matchups (played to 40 points)and a

championship game (25 points). The

winning team will get a chance to compete against the All-Stars on Feb. 16.

ROOKIES

Carlton Carrington, Wizards

Stephon Castle, Spurs

Tristan da Silva, Magic

Zach Edey, Grizzlies

Dalton Knecht, Lakers

Jared McCain, 76ers

Yves Missi, Pelicans

Zaccharie Risacher, Hawks

Alex Sarr, Wizards

Jaylen Wells, Grizzlies

SOPHOMORES

Bilal Coulibaly, Wizards

Gradey Dick, Raptors

Keyonte George, Jazz

Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Warriors

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Heat

Dereck Lively II, Mavericks

Brandon Miller, Hornets

Amen Thompson, Rockets

Cason Wallace, Thunder

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

G LEAGUE

JD Davison, Maine Celtics

Mac McClung, Osceola Magic

Bryce McGowens, Rip City Remix

Leonard Miller, Iowa Wolves

Dink Pate, Mexico City Capitanes

Reed Sheppard, Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Pat Spencer, Santa Cruz Warriors

COLLEGE MEN

Monday

EAST

Buffalo 75, Central Michigan 69

Pittsburgh 73, North Carolina 65

Providence 69, Seton Hall 67

St. Bonaventure 75, Dayton 53

St. John’s 66, Georgetown 41

SOUTH

Georgia 71, South Carolina 60

Kentucky 78, Tennessee 73

South Florida 69, Rice 64

Texas A&M 75, Oklahoma 68

MIDWEST

Akron 80, Northern Illinois 70

Kansas 91, Central Florida 87

Kent St. 75, Bowling Green 57

Louisville 72, Wake Forest 59

Marquette 78, Butler 69

Miami (OH) 89, Eastern Michigan 80

Michigan St. 73, Minnesota 51

Morehead St. 66, Southern Indiana 65

Notre Dame 71, Georgia Tech 68

Saint Louis 78, VCU 69

Southern Illinois 79, Valparaiso 75

Toledo 86, Ohio 83

Western Michigan 74, Ball St. 71

WEST

Arizona State 70, Colorado 68

Brigham Young 93, Baylor 89, OT

Colorado St. 79, Air Force 58

Gonzaga 98, Oregon St. 60

San Diego St. 71, San Jose St. 68

Utah 69, Cincinnati 66

Wyoming 83, Fresno St. 72, OT

COLLEGE WOMEN

USA Today Coaches Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Rec Pts PV

1. UCLA (30) 20-0 774 1 2. South Carolina (1) 20-1 742 2 3. Notre Dame 17-2 708 3 4. USC 18-1 678 5 5. LSU 21-1 631 4

6. Connecticut 19-2 624 6 7. Texas 20-2 614 7 8. Ohio State 19-1 543 12

9. TCU 20-2 481 9 10. Duke 17-4 475 14 11. Kansas State 19-2 474 8 12. Oklahoma 16-4 402 15 13. Kentucky 17-2 386 11 14. Maryland 16-4 372 10 15. North Carolina 18-4 329 13 16. NC State 16-4 305 20 17. Michigan State 17-3 256 22 18. California 18-3 234 21 19. Tennessee 15-5 231 17 20. West Virginia 16-4 202 16 21. Georgia Tech 17-4 180 18 22. Alabama 17-4 115 19 23. Vanderbilt 17-4 68 NR 24. Florida State 16-4 59 NR

25. Oklahoma State 17-3 44 NR Others receiving votes: South Dakota St. 34, Baylor 33, Creighton 17, Minnesota 16, Nebraska 15, Utah 8, Louisville 6, Virginia Tech 5, Michigan 5, Richmond 4, George Mason 2, FGCU 2, Norfolk State 1.

Dropped out: No. 23 Baylor, No. 24

Minnesota, No. 25 Nebraska

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

University 49, Punahou 48. Top scorers—UHS: Alika Ahu 20, Trey Ambrozich 13, Kenna Quitan 10. Pun: Tanoa Scanlan 16, Ethan Chung 10, Zion White 10.

Girls Varsity I

Single-Elimination Tournament

Kamehameha 55, Punahou 26. Top scorers—KS: Nihoa Dunn 16, Leia Mata 10. Pun: Ahnastaziah Wright 9.

Maryknoll 52, ‘Iolani 50. Top scorers—Mary: Pua Herrington 24. Iol: Justice Kekauoha 26, Mia Frye 16.

Boys Varsity II

Le Jardin 80, Island Pacific 30. Top

scorers—LeJ: Beckson Pierce 20, Laakea Kamahele 16. IPA: Diego Hernandez 11.

Monday

Girls Varsity III

Hawaiian Mission 40, Island Pacific 22. Top scorers—HMA: Kassidy Kaneshiro 13, Noelani Butler 11. IPA: Allyson Hayashida 8.

Le Jardin 30, La Pietra 10. Top scorers—LeJ: Brooklyn Barrett 14. LaP: Juliette Conklin 10.

OIA West

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Campbell 50, Radford 41. Top scorers—Camp: Richard Windsor 17, Jed Militante 11. Rad: Isaiah Harmon 21.

BIIF

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Hawaii Prep 67, Parker 23. Top scorers—HPA: Kaleb Loo 20, Cam Root 12. Parker:

BJ Daoust 10.

Pahoa 75, Christian Liberty 22. Top scorers—Pah: Kyran Canete 37. CL: Jeziah Mahaulu 10.