Letter: Multiple Oahu landfill sites could be beneficial

With possible changes to Act 73 on the horizon, the city should consider the possibility of developing two or more landfill sites since there will be opposition to any site chosen. Cost will be a factor, but if two sites or more are available, traffic can be distributed between the sites and the city can alternate when they are in operation.

Plans should also include possible uses of these sites after they are no longer functional, such as parks, transfer points for bus riders, golf courses, archery ranges and the like. Hopefully the city selection committee has given consideration to what will become of these landfill sites. Otherwise, we need new members on the selection committee with new ideas.

Leonard Leong

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter