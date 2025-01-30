Letter: No law can be a good law without enforcement

It’s sad that the government feels an urgency to do something only after people die. Illegal fireworks has always been a problem. Our state legislators will meet again and waste taxpayers’ money for their annual session, accomplishing nothing. If they do pass a law to stop illegal fireworks, they will likely fail to appropriate the funds to create a task force or whatever is needed to enforce that law.

It’s so sad that every year we have a legislative session and we don’t even know or remember what laws they passed. Most of the laws are unenforceable due to lack of money or resources needed to enforce them.

Take the cellphone law, for example. Drivers are picking up their cellphones to stream shows, text, play games and even call people when they have hands-free infotainment in their cars.

Lance Miyake

Pearl City

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter