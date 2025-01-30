Letter: Schatz’s objection to RFK Jr. is unfounded

It is not surprising that U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is calling upon the Senate to refuse confirming Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the lead overseer of our nation’s health. What the senator fails to take into consideration, however, is that President Donald Trump campaigned on the promise of removing diversity, equity and inclusion considerations in the hiring process. So, in order to prove he always means what he says, tells it like it is and is a leader by example, Trump has only been appointing the most qualified people in our country to his Cabinet to lead their respective agencies.

What more could Sen. Schatz or anyone else ask of him?

Robert Griffon

Makiki

