Letter: See something, say something to lower rent

We are in the rental business in California and also have some rentals in Hawaii. It’s a darn shame that we have to charge so much.

We are reconstructing two homes that were set on fire on Prospect Street after the tenants were evicted. I have had five fires in over 60 years of owning rental property and it sometimes seems like retribution. But we are not blaming anyone.

We try to be fair, but theft costs must also be part of the rent — 75 sheets of plywood and other items have gone missing during the Prospect Street construction. The ultimate losers are the future tenants who must pick up high rent prices because of losses due to fire and theft.

If readers see such theft going on, call the police. You could be helping someone get lower rent.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

