Letter: Too bad Trump wasn’t in office to nix Skyline

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It didn’t take Hawaii long to reap the benefits of Donald Trump’s presidency. I’m talking about the temporary pause of federal land leasing that throws a wrench in plans for a wind turbine farm off the coast of Oahu. I’m sure some local politicians who would have gained financially from this debacle are seething from Trump’s decision.

It’s too bad we didn’t have Trump’s input when the rail was being discussed.

Ken Witek

McCully

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter