Letter: Trump wages war on America’s working class

After Donald Trump’s inauguration was held in the Capitol rotunda, leaving hundreds of public attendees outside in frigid temperatures, Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, twice gave what appeared to be a Nazi salute. Soon afterward, Trump began the dismantling of the working class: trimming Joe Biden’s executive order to lower prescription costs; announcing 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada for which the working class will surely pay; and signalizing his intention to end birthright citizenship, which is a constitutional right guaranteed under the 14th Amendment.

Furthermore, he has withdrawn the United States from the Paris Agreement, the last chance to avoid catastrophic climate disruption, so that the billionaire class can squeeze more wealth at the expense of the working man’s well-being.

The robber barons of the 21st century have started the second Gilded Age and we are now an oligarchy through and through.

Justin Menina

McCully

