Off the news: Green argues against RFK Jr. confirmation

Dr. Green, aka Gov. Josh Green, went to Washington this week, giving critical insight to U.S. senators considering Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as Health and Human Services secretary. On Wednesday, Kennedy struggled to answer questions about Medicare, Medicaid and his views on vaccinations and abortion; he faces another Senate committee today.

Green, along with 15,000-plus physicians who signed a petition, oppose Kennedy for the top public health post. Let’s hope they prevail.