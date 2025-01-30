Editorial: Kauhale pono, but can’t be endgame

There’s a very wide spectrum of situations that force people to live homeless in Hawaii, a spectrum reflected in the growing array of shelter options. That’s why the state’s kauhale projects are so valuable and deserve support: these units use a village concept to provide housing, services and sense of community. But as the 18th kauhale opened last week — with another dozen eyed by the end of next year — decision-making must be clear-eyed so that transitional units do not become end-of-the-line solutions.

There’s no doubt that transitional housing is vital — and over recent years, the look and definition of “homeless shelters” have evolved, as homelessness grew beyond the ragtag street-dweller stereotype, to increasingly hit impoverished residents struggling to get affordable housing.

The newest kauhale opened Thursday in Waianae, aimed at helping up to 80 homeless people: Called Kulia i ka Nu‘u and operated by the nonprofit U.S. VETS, it includes 19 beds in a dorm building for short-term transitional use, with medical and other support services plus a kitchen in a separate building. An existing low-income rental housing complex offers 12 units, from studio to three bedrooms, for long-term use. Kulia i ka Nu‘u’s mix of tenants and amenities is a promising model, meeting a range of needs with a communal vibe.

Overall, the kauhale concept is broad, evidenced by earlier projects that focus on specific tenants such as:

>> The 150-bed Puuhonua o Nene transitional shelter in Kahului for Maui wildfire survivors.

>> Kama‘oku Kauhale in Kalaeloa, 36 “tiny homes” that provide housing for veterans experiencing chronic homelessness.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> The former Tokai University building on Kapiolani Boulevard, bought by the city for $38 million and now called Waikiki Vista with 108 studio apartments.

>> Redemption Kauhale, which has about 46 beds across three properties providing transitional housing for men recently released from incarceration.

Clearly, homelessness runs the gamut. With so many subgroups hit by need, it’s easy to see why Gov. Josh Green is bullish on kauhale, and why state legislators are buying in. The 18 kauhale so far provide 835 beds — and the state’s ambition is to work with nonprofits, the city and others to have 30 total kauhale by the end of next year, with more than 1,500 units.

Making it happen will come at a big cost: Green’s administration is seeking $50 million annually over the next two years for kauhale development, and nearly $11 million for Housing First and rapid re-housing programs.

The most recent Point in Time Count, from 2024, showed that 6,389 people were homeless statewide — and experts say the homeless “snapshot,” done yearly one night in January, is an undercount. Unfortunately, this year’s count will be hampered further, by the project’s decision to forego a live count of unsheltered homeless on the streets.

Beyond physical shelter, there are other costs. As Green is fond of saying: “Housing is health care.”

In addition to being humane, it is quantifiable that helping people off the streets will channel high health care costs away from emergency rooms, saving taxpayers millions of dollars yearly. Health care costs for the chronically homeless street person, about $8,000 per month, dropped by 76% to $1,965 monthly after being housed for six months, according to a recent University of Hawaii Center on the Family report.

The governor’s optimistic vision projects a net savings of more than $450 million for Hawaii taxpayers over the next five years as homelessness drops — but it will require ongoing efforts and investments to sustain.

The expanded scope of kauhale is certainly key to helping Hawaii’s homeless citizens. But one caveat, as programs jostle for dollars: Leaders can’t lose sight of the imperative for more truly affordable housing — permanent homes for those with incomes under 60% of area median income. Kauhale cannot become an endgame that absolves the state, city and developers from delivering long-term housing for residents now struggling on the very edge of homelessness.