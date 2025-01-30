Hawaii fourth graders show math gains nationally

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii’s fourth grade students made significant strides in mathematics on the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as “The Nation’s Report Card,” positioning the state among a select group showing improvement.

According to results released early Wednesday by the state Department of Education, Hawaii was one of only 15 states to achieve a statistically significant increase in fourth grade math scores, surpassing the national average by 2 points for the second consecutive assessment.

Hawaii’s fourth grade students posted an average math score of 239, marking a 2 point increase from 2022 and placing them above the national average.

The percentage of students reaching proficiency or advanced levels also rose by 5 percentage points compared to the previous assessment.

Fourth grade reading scores remained stable at an average of 216, maintaining Hawaii’s 2 point lead over the national average.

While national fourth grade reading scores have declined in recent years, Hawaii has seen a gradual upward trend, according to a DOE press release.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Eighth grade math scores showed no statistical change, with Hawaii students averaging 270. Out of the 52 jurisdictions assessed, 48, including Hawaii, maintained steady scores, while four states experienced declines.

Similarly, the DOE says, eighth grade reading scores remained consistent at 257. Historically, Hawaii’s eighth grade reading scores have lagged behind the national average, but this year according to the DOE, students met the national benchmark for the first time — a significant long-term improvement noted by the National Center for Education Statistics, which administers NAEP.

While fourth grade math showed improvement, scores in the other three tested areas — fourth and eighth grade reading and eighth grade math —remained steady. Nationally, scores declined in these subjects, making Hawaii’s stability noteworthy in contrast to the broader downward trend, the DOE said.

The results are particularly significant as they reflect the progress of students whose early education was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the DOE news release said. The current cohort of fourth graders was beginning kindergarten when schools shut down in 2020, affecting their formative learning years.

Once ranked among the bottom 10 states in reading in 2003, Hawaii’s fourth graders have since surpassed the national average and now rank among the top 10 in the nation, highlighting the educational outcomes despite challenges posed by the pandemic.

DOE Superintendent Keith Hayashi emphasized in a statement the importance of the results, noting that the state’s ability to not only sustain but also exceed pre-pandemic performance levels underscores the effectiveness of instructional strategies in Hawaii’s public schools.

“The upward trend in Hawai‘i’s fourth-grade math scores is an encouraging sign of resilience and instructional effectiveness,” Hayashi said. “Given the national context, where most states saw little or no improvement, Hawai‘i’s ability to sustain and even surpass pre-pandemic performance levels is particularly significant. These results reinforce the importance of ongoing investment in evidence-based teaching strategies and targeted support to ensure continued progress. While we celebrate these gains, we remain focused on further elevating student outcomes across all grade levels.”

NAEP is administered every two years and assesses a representative sample of fourth and eighth grade students across the country. In the spring of 2024, approximately 7,200 students from 140 state HIDOE schools participated in the assessment.

NAEP results are one of several key indicators used by DOE to assess student progress. The department said the findings align with its latest Strive HI performance results, which showed public schools continuing to recover from pandemic-related learning disruptions.

Statewide academic gains in language arts and math remained steady on the state’s Smarter Balanced Assessment, which evaluates college and career readiness.

The latest Strive HI Performance System results, released in September, showed improvements in science scores and attendance rates while sustaining 2023-2024 academic gains in language arts and math.

Statewide academic proficiency in science increased slightly, while language arts and math proficiency remained stable. Science proficiency rose by 1 percentage point to 41%, language arts proficiency held at 52%, and math proficiency remained at 40%. Regular attendance improved by 2 percentage points to 75%, with on-time graduation rates increasing by 1 point to 86%.

Graduation rates among economically disadvantaged students, special education students and English learners either held steady or saw increases of 2 to 3 percentage points. Postsecondary enrollment among the Class of 2023 remained at 50%, with English learner graduates showing a notable 4-point increase in enrollment, reaching 36%.

Two schools were highlighted in the September Strive HI Performance System for their significant progress.

Hilo Union Elementary, which serves a high-needs student population, prioritized social-emotional support to foster academic success.

As a result, the school experienced a 23-point increase in science, a 13-point gain in language arts, and an 8-point rise in math proficiency. Its academic growth now exceeds state averages by 18 points in language arts and 12 points in math.

Kipapa Elementary also demonstrated significant improvements, with each performance category increasing by double digits from the previous year. The school’s math proficiency rose by 20 points, and regular attendance improved by 12 points.

Hawaii’s performance on NAEP has received national recognition for its steady progress over the past two decades.