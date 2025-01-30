Kokua Line: How do I dispose of old batteries from disaster kit?

Question: Ahead of the storm we checked our disaster kit and found alkaline batteries (Duracell D8) that were best by March 2015. We’re replacing them, but my question is what can we do with the old ones?

Answer: “Regular alkaline (nonrechargeable) batteries can be safely disposed of with your regular refuse collection. Manufacturers no longer use heavy metals in their production,” according to Hono­lulu’s Department of Environmental Services.

Regular alkaline batteries include AA, AAA, D, 9V, disc, button and dry-cell batteries, the ENV website says. That would include your eight-pack of D batteries, making them OK to put in your household trash, which goes in the gray bin if you are on a three-cart recycling route, according to the website.

However, there are other types of batteries that should never be placed in the household trash, including standalone lithium, lithium-ion, NiMH and NiCad batteries, the website says.

“Drop off standalone rechargeable and single-use lithium, lithium-ion, NiMH, and NiCad batteries to any city convenience center or transfer station. Please tape the terminals and place in a clear plastic bag. Rechargeable batteries used in power tools, cell phones, and laptops may be taken to Home Depot or Battery Bill’s. Check with battery dealers like Interstate Batteries, Battery Bill’s or T&N Computer Recycling. Visit our e-waste page (808ne.ws/3CrFNzw) for more information,” the ENV website says.

We called the Home Depot store in Iwilei and Battery Bill’s Mapunapuna location to confirm they recycle rechargeable batteries and the answer was yes. There’s no fee for the serv­ice at Home Depot, while Battery Bill’s charges by the pound.

As for the weather, officials urged Hawaii residents to prepare for a strong winter low-pressure system forecast to bring thundering rain, damaging wind and possible flooding through Friday. As of Wednesday morning, the worst of the storm was expected late Thursday night.

Being prepared includes having fresh batteries for flashlights and other devices. Here are more emergency preparedness tips from Hawaii’s Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs and other agencies:

>> Your emergency kit should include essential supplies such as water, nonperishable food, cash, medications, flashlights, batteries, first-aid supplies, and any other required items, such as pet food. Also, gas up your car before the storm.

>> Secure your property by storing outdoor objects that could fly away in high wind, becoming dangerous projectiles. Reinforce windows and doors as needed and check roofing and siding for vulnerabilities.

>> Know how to escape if you’ll need to leave in a hurry. Ahead of any storm, establish clear evacuation routes and designate a safe meeting point in case you’re separated from loved ones during the emergency.

>> Register for alerts from your utility provider about power outages or other issues. Hawaiian Electric customers can sign up via links at heco.com. Likewise, know how to report a power outage, which HECO’s Oahu customers can do through the company’s website or app or by calling 1-855-304-1212.

>> If you see a fallen power line or sparking near a utility pole, call 911 to report the exact location or nearest intersection. Never touch a fallen power line or attempt to move it with another object; assume it is energized.

>> Stay off the roads during a thunderstorm unless unavoidable. More deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm-related hazard, and more than half of those deaths occur when someone drives into hazardous water, according to the National Weather Service, which urges motorists to “turn around, don’t drown.” If you’re already on the road when the storm hits, seek higher ground if you can do so safely. If the power is out, treat every nonfunctioning traffic light like a four-way stop.

