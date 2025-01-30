HHSAA adjusts soccer tourney schedules

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The HHSAA has switched venues for today’s Motiv8 Foundation Girls Division I and Division II State Championships quarterfinal soccer games due to projected inclement weather.

The eight games were scheduled to be played at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex. The new host locations all have artificial turf fields.

The D-I schedule: Game 5, Campbell at No. 1 Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Game 6, No. 4 Waiakea at Waipahu, 4 p.m.; Game 7, Moanalua at No. 2 Mililani, 4 p.m.; Game 8, No. 3 Kamehemeha-Maui at Punahou, 3 p.m.

The D-II schedule: Game 7, Pac-Five vs. No. 1 Kamehameha-Hawaii, 4 p.m. at Castle; Game 8, Waimea vs. No. 4 Seabury Hall, 6 p.m. at Castle; Game 9, Waialua vs. No. 2 Kauai, 4 p.m. at Pearl City; Game 10, Hawaii Prep vs. No. 3 Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m. at Pearl City.

Also the D-II consolation games scheduled for today have been moved to Friday at Waipahu Peninsula Soccer Complex. The schedule: Roosevelt vs. Kailua, 3 p.m. at Field No. 6; Aiea vs. Radford, 3 p.m. at Field No. 7.