Family matters as Kahuku girls capture OIA D-I basketball title

It’s hard to beat a family.

Kahuku won with a unified front, getting 17 points from Makena Kamakeeaina, 13 from Tailele Wily-Ava, 11 points and eight rebounds from Posia Wily and nine points and seven boards from Tuisila Wily-Ava in a 52-36 victory over Moanalua for the OIA girls basketball championship.

Tuisila Wily-Ava sported a scratch below her left eye, part of the collateral damage in a physical game for the crown. Repeating as league champions was worth the bumps and bruises.

“Shailoh (Liilii) scratched my face, but that’s my girl. We’re close with (Moanalua), even coach Kirk (Ronolo),” the senior said. “Last year was good, but this year is great. This year we’re bringing the energy no matter who we play.”

Sixth-ranked Kahuku (15-4 overall) went 13-0 in league play to defend its league title. The Lady Raiders earned a first-round bye in the upcoming Pacific Century Team Aloha/HHSAA State Championships, which tip off on Monday.

Shanti Castillo led Moanalua (13-10) with 12 points. Liilii had six points, eight rebounds and two blocks, while Serenity Tacgere had five points and 13 rebounds. Leading scorer Rhea Nobleza had seven points before leaving the game with a head injury late in the first half.

“The trainer said it was mild enough that she could play, but it would be my decision,” Ronolo said. “She’s a big piece of the puzzle for us, but I wasn’t going to risk that.”

Most of Kahuku’s starting five have played together since childhood on the hard courts at Laie Park. Three of them are cousins or sisters.

The Lady Raiders were in stealth mode from the opening tip, racing to a 14-5 lead. By the end of the opening quarter, Tailele Wily-Ava had eight points, including two 3-point bombs.

However, the talented sophomore chalked up her third foul with 7:29 to go in the second quarter and sat the rest of the first half. Tuisila Wily’s 3-pointer helped Kahuku extend its lead to 23-10, but Kamakeeaina, who already had seven points, also picked up a third foul.

Kamakeeaina sat with 4:59 left in the first half, but with two starters on the bench, Kahuku protected its lead.

Na Menehune were within 23-14 when their season-long leading scorer, Nobleza, went down with an injury after driving to the basket and being blindsided on an illegal screen by Kahuku center Tilauana Tonga. Nobleza was tended to for 10 minutes on the floor.

Kahuku led 25-14 at the break, then opened the lead to 32-16 after buckets by Tuisila Wily-Ava, Kamakeeaina and a corner 3 from Tailele Wily-Ava.

Moanalua got no closer than 11 points the rest of the way. Without Nobleza, they managed to keep turnovers to a minimum until the fourth quarter, when they had seven giveaways.