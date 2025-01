The Kapolei Hurricanes celebrated their win over the Castle Knights in the OIA Division II girls basketball championship on Wednesday at McKinley Gym.

Swipe or click to see more

Kapolei’s Leila Paraoan shot over a triple-team of Castle players, Chloe Kumai-Kahalewai, Dorian Pokipala and Kristiana Vegas-Dutro on Wednesday.

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The way the Kapolei Hurricanes share the basketball, they look like lifelong friends.

For sophomore guard Lilyanah-Tiare Tavale, there has been ample time to mesh with her teammates. Tavale poured in 19 points, adding three assists and eight steals, as Kapolei overpowered Castle, 55-29, to capture the OIA Division II championship Wednesday night at McKinley Student Council Gymnasium.

“We feel great,” Tavale said, hugging two-sport standout Leila Paraoan. “We’ve practiced hard. A lot of work.”

Paraoan tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds, the recipient of several pinpoint passes from Tavale and junior Hiialo Kala-Reantaso for layups amid Castle’s zone defense.

“Coach (Shane Lino) told us to keep the momentum. When we’re open, take it. If not, slow down and be calm,” Tavale said.

Kala Reantaso ran the offense most of the night and finished with 14 points and seven assists, adding two steals for coach Lino’s squad. The Hurricanes will enter the state tournament with a 14-7 overall record.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Junior guard Dorian Pokipala led Castle (6-9 overall) with 15 points. Center Kristiana Vegas-Dutro tallied three points and a team-high eight rebounds.

This is Kapolei’s first OIA championship in girls basketball. Castle won the D-II league title in 2019 under Joseph Lilio.

When the teams met on Nov. 19 at Kapolei, the Hurricanes won, 48-30.

“We came here with the same confidence,” Tavale said. “We knew we had it.”

The celebration will linger when the Hurricanes go to school in the morning.

“I’m telling everybody,” said the 5-foot-9 Paraoan, a Star-Advertiser All-State volleyball selection.

Kapolei’s swarming fullcourt press never relented from start to finish, forcing 26 turnovers by the Lady Knights. Kapolei had 15 giveaways.

“We worked on our press breaker, but we didn’t complete our passes. That killed us,” Castle coach Wendell Domingo said.

Both teams had already qualified for the state championships.

“Going to states will be good for our young ones,” Domingo said. “Having that feeling of the playoffs and the state tournament. I want them to come back next year with that enthusiasm and excitement.”

This year, it was the Hurricanes left no doubt from the start. Tavale’s corner 3 capped a quick 11-2 run by Kapolei. Their fullcourt press caused six Castle turnovers in the opening quarter. Behind eight points by Paraoan, the ‘Canes led 20-9 entering the second quarter.

Kapolei devastated Castle with an 8-0 run. Hiialo Kala-Reantaso splashed an NBA-range 3 from the left wing, then added two more points on free throws moments later. Tavale added her second 3-pointer and Kala-Reantaso swished a tough runner from the left elbow top open a 30-11 lead by the Hurricanes.