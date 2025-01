Scoreboard – January 30, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff

Center.

PacWest: Dominican vs. Chaminade, women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at McCabe Gym.

PacWest: Menlo vs. Hawaii Pacific, men

at noon; women at 2 p.m. Games at

St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH boys, Varsity I: Kamehameha at

Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity II: Hawaii Baptist vs. Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m. at Hanalani; Island Pacific at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.; Damien at

Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: Playoff for second state tournament berth, Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Single-Elimination Tournament, Mid-Pacific vs. Sacred Hearts, 5 p.m. at Le Jardin.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls

Division I State Championships:

Quarterfinals, Kamehemeha-Maui at

Punahou, 3 p.m.; Waiakea at Waipahu,

4 p.m.; Moanalua at Mililani, 4 p.m.;

Campbell at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls

Division II State Championships:

Quarterfinals: At Castle: Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 4 p.m.; Waimea vs. Seabury Hall, 6 p.m. At Pearl City: Waialua vs. Kauai, 4 p.m.; Hawaii Prep vs.

Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

College women: St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs.

Hawaii, 10 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College: exhibition, Hawaii Hilo Alumni Game, 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity I-AA: ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Punahou, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Single-Elimination Tournament, Final, Mid-Pacific/Sacred Hearts winner vs. University/Damien

winner, time/site TBD.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls

Division I State Championships:

Semifinals at main stadium, Moanalua/

Mililani winner vs. Punahou/Kamehameha-

Maui winner, 5 p.m.; Campbell/

Kamehameha winner vs. Waipahu/Waiakea winner, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals,

Campbell/Kamehameha loser vs. Waipahu/Waiakea loser, 3 p.m. at Field No. 15; Moanalua/Mililani loser vs. Punahou/

Kamehameha-Maui loser, 3 p.m. at Field No. 16. All games at Waipahu Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls

Division II State Championships: Semifinals at main stadium, Hawaii Prep/Mid-Pacific winner vs. Waialua/Kauai,

winner, 1 p.m.; Waimea/Seabury Hall

winner vs. Pac-Five/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner, 3 p.m. Fifth-Place Semifinals: Waimea/Seabury Hall loser vs. Pac-Five/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser, 3 p.m. at Field No. 17; Hawaii Prep/Mid-Pacific loser vs. Waialua/Kauai loser, 3 p.m. at Field No. 18. Consolation: Roosevelt vs. Kailua, 3 p.m. at Field No. 6; Aiea vs. Radford, 3 p.m. at Field No. 7. All games at Waipahu Peninsula Soccer Complex.

WRESTLING

ILH: Girls, round robin tournament; boys, dual meets, 5:30 p.m. at Saint Louis.

SOCCER

motiv8 foundation/hhsaa girls DIVISION I championship

Monday

First Round

G1—Campbell 3, Baldwin 3 (suspended

in first overtime because of unplayable

conditions at War Memorial Stadium)

G2—Waipahu 3, Kapolei 0

G3—Moanalua 3, Hilo 1

G4—Punahou 2, Kaiser 1

Wednesday

First Round

G1—Campbell 4, Baldwin 3, OT

(completion of suspended game)

motiv8 foundation/hhsaa girls DIVISION II championship

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Wednesday

First Round

G1—Pac-Five 5, Roosevelt 1

G2-—Waimea 1, No. 5 Kailua 0

G3—Waialua 6, Aiea 0

G4—Hawaii Prep 3, Radford 1

WATER POLO

College Women

Collegiate Water Polo Association Varsity Top 25 Poll

Pts PV

1. UCLA 99 1

2 Stanford 97 2

3. USC 91 3

4. California 89 4

5. Hawaii 84 5

6. UC Irvine 77 7

7 (tie) Arizona State 72 12

7 (tie) Fresno State 72 9

9. Princeton 70 6

10. Long Beach State 66 8

11. Loyola Marymount 62 10

12. Indiana 56 11

13. Michigan 52 13

14. UC San Diego 47 14

15. UC Santa Barbara 40 18

16. San Jose State 39 17

17. Cal State Northridge 34 16

18. San Diego State 28 19

19 (tie) Harvard 24 21 19 (tie) Wagner 24 22

21. UC Davis 20 15

22 (tie) California Baptist 13 RV

22 (tie) Brown 13 23

24. Pacific 12 20

25. Long Island 10 24

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Kupuna Kane 17, Yankees 70’s 4

Makules 11, Fat Katz 70’s 10

Ho’o Ikaika 9, Sons Of Hawaii 8

Hui Ohana 14, Zen 5

P.H. Shipyard 14, Waipio 13

Golden Eagles 15, Na Kahuna 0

Action 20, Kool Katz 0

Kanaks 15, Lokahi 2

Na Pueo 14, Firehouse 13

Sportsmen 26, Bad Company 7

Yankees 17, Islanders 14

Aikane 19, Fat Katz 5

Praise The Lord 17, Go Deep 14

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

Wednesday

EAST

American U. 75, Lafayette 68

Army 84, Colgate 72

Bucknell 79, Loyola (Md.) 67

Connecticut 72, DePaul 61

Fordham 88, La Salle 72

George Mason 58, Loyola-Chicago 53, OT

George Washington 75, Richmond 66

Houston 63, West Virginia 49

Maryland 76, Wisconsin 68

Navy 79, Lehigh 54

Queens of Charlotte 75, North Alabama 67

Rhode Island 88, Massachusetts 82

Saint Joseph’s 76, Duquesne 72

Temple 90, Charlotte 89, 2OT

SOUTH

Alabama 88, Mississippi State 84

Auburn 87, Louisiana State 74

Charleston Southern 82, S.C. Upstate 75

Chattanooga 84, Western Carolina 60

Florida Atlantic 94, Texas-San Antonio 74

Florida Gulf Coast 83, Jacksonville 79

Furman 72, Samford 70

Gardner-Webb 92, Longwood 87

Mercer 80, The Citadel 46

Mississippi 72, Texas 69

North Florida 101, Stetson 100, OT

Old Dominion 78, Appalachian St. 77

Southern Methodist 76, California 65

Texas Tech 71, Texas Christian 57

UNC Asheville 72, Radford 65

UNC Greensboro 70, East Tenn. St. 65

VMI 74, Wofford 67

Virginia 82, Miami-Florida 71

Virginia Tech 76, Florida State 66

Winthrop 76, Presbyterian 67

MIDWEST

Central Arkansas 75, West Georgia 70

Creighton 86, Xavier 77

Drake 66, Northern Iowa 52

Evansville 78, Murray St. 74

Illinois-Chicago 93, Bradley 70

Illinois St. 81, Belmont 78

Indiana St. 72, Missouri St. 67

Kansas State 85, Oklahoma State 57

North Texas 58, Wichita St. 54

Rutgers 79, Northwestern 72

South Dakota 91, Nebraska Omaha 87

St. Thomas (Minn.) 86, Oral Roberts 71

UAB 78, Tulsa 68

WEST

Boise St. 66, Nevada 56

Saint Mary’s 67, Santa Clara 54

Stanford 70, Syracuse 61

Utah St. 76, UNLV 71

COLLEGE WOMEN

Wednesday

Top 25

No. 6 Connecticut 84, DePaul 58

No. 14 Maryland 82, Penn State 73

No. 24 Oklahoma St. 83, Arizona St. 71

ILH

Wednesday

Girls Varsity I

Single-Elimination Tournament

Final

Kamehameha 52, Maryknoll 29. Top scorers—KS: Rylee Paranada 13, Makenzie Alapai 10. Mary: Pua Herrington 14.

Boys Varsity I-AA

Punahou 75, ‘Iolani 40. Top scorers—

Pun: Holden Hines 11. Iol: Lei Yao Chang 9.

Kamehameha 69, Maryknoll 15. Top scorers—KS: Isaiah Cain 13, Chase Tamashiro 11. Mary: Normandy Mistica 5.

Girls Varsity II

Single-Elimination Tournament

University 46, Hawaiian Mission 32.

Top scorers—UHS: Myla Suapaia 11. HMA: Kelis Tavares 9.

OIA

Wednesday

Girls Varsity Division I Tournament

Final

Kahuku 52, Moanalua 36

Third Place

Campbell 33, Mililani 18

Fifth Place

Nanakuli 65, Kailua 53

Girls Varsity Division II Tournament

Final

Kapolei 55, Castle 29. Top scorers—Kap: Leila Paraoan 19, Lilyanah-Tiare Tavale 19, Hiialo Kala-Reantaso 16. Cast: Dorian Pokipala 15.

Third Place

Kaiser 46, Waianae 29

Boys Varsity Standings (Final)

Eastern Division Western Division x-Kailua 10-0 — x-Leilehua 10-0 —

x-Kahuku 9-1 1 x-Campbell 8-2 2

y-Kaiser 7-3 3 x-Mililani 8-2 2

x-Moanalua 7-3 3 x-Kapolei 7-3 3

y-Castle 5-5 5 y-Aiea 6-4 4

y-Farrington 4-6 6 x-Nanakuli 6-4 4

x-Kalaheo 4-6 6 x-Radford 4-6 6

Roosevelt 4-6 6 y-Waipahu 3-7 7

x-Kalani 4-6 6 y-Pearl City 2-8 8

x-Kaimuki 1-9 9 Waianae 1-9 9 McKinley 0-10 10 Waialua 0-10 10

x-qualified for OIA D-I tournament, which

starts Tuesday

y-qualified for OIA D-II tournament, which

starts Tuesday

Tuesday, Jan. 28 Results

Eastern Division

Boys Varsity

Kahuku 83, Roosevelt 39

Kaiser 62, Kaimuki 55

Kalaheo 51, Kalani 48

Moanalua 69, Farrington 43

Castle 68, McKinley 46

Boys JV

Kahuku 70, Roosevelt 30

Kaiser 67, Kaimuki 35

Kalani 43, Kalaheo 34

Moanalua 69, Farrington 43

Castle 45, McKinley 22

Western Division

Boys Varsity

Leilehua 68, Kapolei 51

Campbell 50, Radford 41

Nanakuli 64, Waipahu 59

Aiea 75, Waialua 18

Pearl City 55, Waianae 50

Boys JV

Kapolei 46, Leilehua 44

Campbell 53, Radford 21

Waipahu 64, Nanakuli 45

Aiea 60, DreamHouse 43

Pearl City 48, Waianae 38