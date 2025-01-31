Letter: Despite antics, some of Trump agenda is sound

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

So much for DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion). We didn’t elect the first woman of color for president, nor the first woman, for that matter. But we did reelect the first orange billionaire president. That’s an even tinier minority.

Likely, things will not be a disaster. Sure, Donald Trump has major personality and character flaws, but the agenda he ran on is pretty “normal”: tax cuts for a fragile economy, border security in a time of two very dangerous wars and threatening tariffs to get foreign economic cooperation.

And probably, the wildest of his policies won’t get through Congress because there are even Republicans who would side with Democrats on some issues. And the media will watch him like a drone with laser vision.

So, all you celebrities who fled to foreign lands, you can come home!

Leighton Loo

Mililani

