Letter: Empty homes tax would deposit little for housing

I have come to the conclusion that Bill 46 regarding a so-called empty-homes tax has nothing at all to do with increasing available housing. It is simply designed to raise tax revenue for the city, preferably on the backs of foreign investors. All the talk about increasing housing is just a smokescreen to try to get support and hide the true intent of the bill.

If it were really about increasing housing, all of the revenue would go to that and none would go elsewhere. The City Council has managed to convince people who don’t look carefully at the bill that its intent is to free up housing for people with lower incomes.

The bill says at least 20% of revenues “may be deposited into the housing development special fund” to be used for affordable housing. Not 100%. It is a fraudulent money grab.

Bob Gould

Kaneohe

