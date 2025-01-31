Letter: Trump pardon of Jan. 6 rioters is outrageous

I can’t believe that Donald Trump’s pardoning of 1,500 people who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was put on Page 6. It should have been put on the front page.

We all saw the insurrection at the Capitol, the killing of police officers and the destruction of the Capitol building. Now anything illegal done at the direction of Trump will be immune and pardoned, too. Law enforcement and the rule of law all got diminished. He even pardoned the founder of darknet market Silk Road, which enabled the sale of drugs and other illicit goods.

It is one convicted felon pardoning other convicted felons. Trump is bad for the U.S.

Alan Okamura

Pearl City

