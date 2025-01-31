Letter: UH should fund core of academics, not football

University of Hawaii President Wendy Hensel arrives for her first briefing before state senators at the state Capitol on Jan. 17.

With the recent placement of new University of Hawaii President Wendy Hensel, the state Senate Committee on Higher Education and the UH Board of Regents should stop funding UH football and get back to the core focus on funding and supporting students’ educational and academic needs. Those come first and foremost. UH football should not be the priority of the new president.

It should be her empowerment to seek more funding, getting resources and more assistance to have students achieve their academic goals and ultimately graduate with college degrees. Football should be a secondary concern, not the primary. The priorities here seem to be warped.

Jackie L. Grambusch Jr.

Kapolei

