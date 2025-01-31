Letter: Use leverage on military for better landfill site

The city’s proposal for a landfill over Oahu’s aquifer is dangerous. As Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau pointed out, eventually it will continuously leak toxic waste into our water supply — Red Hill on steroids. We are responsible for preserving our water supply for future generations.

Previously, the city considered the soccer complex on the Waipio peninsula. This would require building a new complex in Kalaeloa and getting the Navy to agree to use Waipio. In a recent town hall meeting, the city said the Navy had refused.

But as a 60-year Wahiawa resident pointed out, military lands are used under leases from the state, and those leases are coming up for renegotiation. If the city and the state cooperated, they could get land in Kalaeloa for soccer, use Waipio for a landfill and save our water.

Larry Meacham

Wahiawa

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter