Off the news: New Lahaina multi-use trail will help

Blocked roadways and backed-up traffic worsened the toll of the horrific Aug. 8, 2023, Lahaina fire, and in the aftermath, establishing an “alternative route” for emergency access and egress became a priority project. This month, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $15.43 million grant to Maui County to get that started, with a 5.25-mile trail connecting Launiupoko Beach Park to the Lahaina Civic Center.

The multi-use trail is the first phase of a West Maui Greenway — a 25-mile trail for recreational use by those on foot or wheels, which will also provide emergency access, a fire break and utility corridor for a rebuilt Lahaina.