‘Resident preference’ housing bill unanimously OK’d

Legislation that seeks a “resident preference” for those who participate in city-run housing programs received Honolulu City Council approval this week.

Without discussion, the Council voted unanimously Wednesday to adopt Bill 19, meant to ensure the preference for city residents who participate in “various housing programs offered by the city” be offered that preference “to the extent allowed by law.”

As defined by the bill, a “city resident” is “any individual who has a stated intent to reside or be domiciled in the city.”

The measure states it would provide “city residents with housing opportunities they can afford pursuant to the Oahu General Plan objective; stem the rapid out-migration of city residents; provide a sufficient workforce to maintain efficient city functioning; and stabilize Oahu families and communities.”

It also noted that based on the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism analysis “Hawaii Population Characteristics 2019,” the Council “believes that a resident preference for city affordable housing programs will not have a significant, adverse, and disproportionate effect on any protected group under the federal or state housing laws or constitutions.”

For Honolulu, Bill 19 asserts as the state enters nearly a decade of population decline, 67,257 people left Hawaii between 2021 and 2022.

“Between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2023, the city had an average net loss of 9,894 people per day, or an average out-migration of approximately 27 people per day, according to DBEDT,” the bill states.

Still, the measure says more housing is still needed on Oahu.

“In March 2024, DBEDT estimated that, based on historical trends, 23,999 units would need to be built by 2035 to meet the city’s housing demand,” the measure states.

Introduced in March by Council members Tyler Dos Santos-Tam and Radiant Cordero, the original bill was modeled after similar legislation in Boston that eventually became part of that city’s municipal code.

After the meeting, Dos Santos-Tam said Bill 19 as adopted was aimed at housing “our local families.”

“For projects that use city money, it’s common sense that Oahu residents should get preference for these units,” he said in a statement. “This will help us start chipping away at our housing crisis.”

In her statement, Cordero said, “With home prices on Oahu reaching a record $1.1 million — nearly three times the national average — many residents can no longer afford to buy or rent, contributing to rising homelessness and more people leaving the islands.”

“This bill directly addresses these challenges by ensuring that residents have equitable access to the housing resources they need, helping to slow the out-migration, stabilize families, and support our communities,” she added.

Although adopted this week, an early draft of the measure was not fully embraced by the nine-member panel.

During a Council meeting in March, Matt Weyer said although he fully supported Bill 19’s intent “to create housing opportunities for local residents,” he wanted to proceed differently.

“I do think that my preference … is to focus our efforts on the root causes of the problem, which I would say are the more affluent folks investing in properties and buying properties and converting them into vacant homes or vacation rentals,” he said.

To that end, Weyer said he’d rather see more done on a possible rental relief bill.

“Maybe providing a lower rate for folks who are renting versus folks who just want to keep their home empty,” he said previously.

At Wednesday’s meeting no one from the public, city administration or the Council spoke for or against Bill 19.