Above, Ching Field, with the Les Murakami baseball stadium in the background, sits on the lower campus of the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

A state House bill similar to one in 2024 that died in the Senate intending to move $350 million earmarked for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District to building a stadium on the University of Hawaii campus instead is making the rounds through House committee hearings.

This is despite the state nearing agreement on a public-private partnership that would make the new stadium in Halawa the centerpiece of NASED, a mixed development of real estate including affordable housing.

House Bill 1494 Relating to Sports Facilities was introduced by Andrew Garrett (D, Manoa) and Kyle Yama­shita (D, Pukalani-Makawao-­Ulupalakua). It made it through the Committee on Water and Land on Thursday, but only with some major amendments that would not necessarily mean the end of NASED and the building of a stadium on campus bigger than the now-standing Ching Complex.

The committee voted in favor despite plenty of testimony against the original bill and none supporting it.

UH’s chief financial officer; the director of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism; the state comptroller; and Stanford Carr Development, part of the team closing in on a contract with the state, all provided testimony against the bill and for continuing without more delay.

“Relocating the new stadium to an alternate location will reverse progress back to the earliest stage of site selection, which determined the current Halawa location to be optimal. The University of Hawaii alternatives at Manoa and West Oahu fell far short with more costly challenges in infrastructure and access,” said comptroller Keith Regan in written testimony. “All planning and due diligence efforts for alternate sites would have to begin from scratch, negating a majority of the $30 million of work completed thus far.

“Timing for completion of the project at a new location would be roughly ten years out, beginning with all new land entitlements and environmental review due diligence, leaving Hawaii without a reliable venue for major events during this prolonged gap, and severely compromising the University of Hawaii’s athletic program.”

The committee still passed it, with amendments that include not specifying that state money be reallocated to building on the Manoa campus instead of in Halawa. Other amendments include allowing naming rights, accepting donations and an exemption to a state law against billboards.

“The Higher Ed committee can look at where to put it,” House Water and Land Chair Mark Hashem said.

Any change in location now would mean no new stadium by 2028, which planners say they are on pace for if the deal with the private partners is made this summer.

“We’re deep in the negotiations phase with Aloha Ha­lawa District Partners,” said deputy stadium manager Chris Sadayasu at Thursday’s hearing. “This (bill) would stop all procurement.”

As the lone preferred offeror, AHDP has been publicly showing its vision for NASED at community meetings since December. It will also do so Monday at the still-standing old Aloha Stadium’s hospitality room at 6:30 p.m.

Also, today is Ryan Andrews’ last day as Aloha Stadium manager after four years and 13 total at the stadium. He starts Monday as director of student recreation services at UH’s Manoa campus.

“(Working on NASED) has been an amazing experience and professional growth opportunity,” Andrews said. “For me, personally, this transition reflects a desire to my roots in program and facility management — areas that inspire me most and allow me to create environments that positively impact the lives of students.”

Sadayasu becomes acting manager at the stadium, but Andrews said he will continue to advise at least through June.

“Ryan has guided the stadium team with dedication and creativity during a time of great change and challenges,” Stadium Authority Chair Brennon Mori­oka said.