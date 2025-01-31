UH’s Martinez on preseason softball team

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii catcher Izabella Martinez was named to the All-Big West Preseason Softball Coaches’ Team on Thursday.

Martinez, a senior from Garden Grove, Calif., started all 46 games and finished with a .298 batting average (39-for-131), six doubles, 22 RBIs and a team-best 19 walks.

Martinez earned All-Big West honors as a sophomore and junior.

The Rainbow Wahine, who finished 20-26 last season, were picked to finish fourth with 52 points in the preseason coaches’ poll. Long Beach State was predicted to win the 11-team conference with 81 points.

Hawaii opens the season Feb. 6 against visiting Santa Clara.